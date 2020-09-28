Farmers Protest LIVE: Media reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi will likely lead a protest against farm bills in Punjab this week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the contentious farm acts, violent protests erupted across the country with farmers' organisations urging the government to withdraw the bills. In Karnataka, farmers' organisations have also called for a bandh in the state. Several political parties, including the Congress and the JD(S), have supported the call for bandh.

Meanwhile, protests have also erupted in Punjab where Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has targeted the Centre over the three farm bills, saying the "Modi government doesn't know anything about agriculture". Media reports suggest that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will likely lead a protest against the farm bills in Punjab this week.

The three contentious farm bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 -- were passed by the Parliament in the Monsoon Session and were approved by the President on Sunday.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

15:33 pm: We will be going to the Supreme Court. Agriculture is a state subject but farm bills have been passed without asking us. It is totally unconstitutional, says Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

15:22 pm: I didn't gain anything from my resignation, I've only lost. But it brought farmers' issues to the centre stage. Parliament session had to be cut short by a week due to nationwide protests against Farm Bills: Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

14:42 pm: If I have a tractor and I set it on fire, why should it bother anyone else?: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi by Punjab Youth Congress workers

14:32 pm: Farmers Protest | Pakistan's ISI may take advantage of the protests, will move SC against farm bills: Punjab CM

13:38 pm: It's my crop, my right. They can sell agricultural produce anywhere in India. We haven't closed doors of APMC, you can sell it at APMC or wherever you can get a fair price. I request farmers, wait for another 6 months or a year. You'll get to know how it'll help you, says Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

13:37 pm: Protests are taking place against amendment to APMC and land reforms Bill. I had spoken to leaders of farmers associations at Vidhana Soudha, a few days back. They were not willing to discuss the amendment, when I called them to discuss the Farm Bill, says Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

They have already decided to protest. Being a farmer's son, I am on the farmers' side. These amendments have been brought after long discussions, he adds

13:15 pm: In Karnataka, the police has detained several Congress, JD(S) and SDPI workers who were protesting against the farm acts

13:05 pm:

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds a sit-in protest against the against #FarmBills (now laws) at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.



The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter's birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/NXuYyRclBQ — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

12:56 pm: "Dear BS Yediyurappa ji,Instead of banning the Farmer's Karnataka Bandh, ‘ban’ & ‘banish’ the anti farmer-labourer mindset. Withdraw the law and apologise for the blatant sell out by BJP on Land Reforms Bill.Repeal the draconian amendments to APMC ActThis is ur litmus test!," says Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala

12:55 pm:

#UPDATE: Five people - residents of Punjab - detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi. Legal action initiated. https://t.co/IMtkZge2l7 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

12:44 pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to hold a sit-in today hatkar Kalan against farm bills

12:41 pm: Rahul Gandhi likely to lead a protest against farm bills in Punjab this week

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma