New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid raging protests against the Centre's new farm acts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended the new laws, saying they have given farmers "new options and legal protection", asserting India will see their benefits in the coming days.

While addressing an event in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi accused the opposition of spreading lies and rumours and said that propaganda is being spread that the farm acts can "lead to consequences".

"Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get the freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister also said that the previous government used to announce loan waiver packages but the benefits of such schemes never used to reach the farmers.

"The promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP to farmers as per Swaminathan Commission was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper but has reached the bank account of the farmers," PM Modi said, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma