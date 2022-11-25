Chopped Up Body Found In Suitcase Near Surajkund In Faridabad; Probe Underway To Ascertain Identity

AS THE investigation into the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar that shook the nation continues, more shocking and horrifying incidents have been emerging from different parts of the country. A suitcase with body parts inside was found in a forest area in Faridabad's Surajkund on Thursday, the Faridabad police said.

“A suitcase with body parts inside was found yesterday in a forest area in Faridabad's Surajkund. Prima facie, it appears that a person was murdered elsewhere and a part of the body was dumped here to avoid identification,” Sube Singh, Spokesperson of Faridabad Police, as quoted by ANI said.

The police informed that the remains had been wrapped in a plastic bag and sack. Clothes and belt near the suitcase were also recovered. The entire forest area within the vicinity remains cordoned off, the police spokesperson added.

Further investigation is underway.