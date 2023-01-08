'Far Away From Dignity:' BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Denying Tea At Lucknow Police Headquarters

THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for saying no to the tea offered to him at Lucknow police headquarters.

Taking to Twitter BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Akhilesh lacks dignity. "Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who reached the UP DGP headquarters, denied the UP Police's tea there, said - "Will drink outside tea, will not drink yours, can give poison, don't trust you". wrote Malviya.

"Akhilesh is far away from the poise and dignity that should be there in the conduct of a former chief minister," he said further and shared the video of Akhilesh denying the tea offered to him.

यूपी DGP मुख्यालय पहुँचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने वहां यूपी पुलिस की चाय से इनकार किया, कहा - "बाहर की चाय पी लेंगे, आपकी नहीं पिएंगे, जहर दे सकते हो, कोई भरोसा नहीं।"



एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के आचार-विचार में जो ठहराव और गरिमा होनी चाहिए, अखिलेश उससे कोसों दूर हैं। pic.twitter.com/ZIrANVicmy — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 8, 2023

This came after Akhilesh, in a video shared by the news agency ANI can be heard refusing tea as he expressed his doubt about whether he would be given poison over there.

Akhilesh said, "We will not drink tea here. We'll bring ours (tea), take your cup. We can't drink, will you give poison? We don't believe you. We'll get it from outside."

He reached the police headquarter in Lucknow in protest against the arrest of the worker as well as the Operator of the Twitter handle of his party.

The party workers came face-to-face with the police as they protested outside the Police Headquarters in Lucknow over the arrest of SP media cell leader Manish Jagan Agarwal, who was arrested on Sunday for making indecent comments targeting different persons from the political arena on social media for quite some time.

The social media in-charge of BJP Yuva Morcha, Richa Rajput had also filed a case against the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi party on January 4, as per the sources cited by the news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)