New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has announced the weekend curfew in the city on April 15, Thursday. The decision was taken to control the surge in COVID-19 cases in the union territory. The state government, earlier this month, had announced a night curfew in the national capital till April 30 which starts at 10 pm and continues till 5 am. Talking about the weekend curfew Kejriwal said, "We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken a decision that there will be weekend curfew in Delhi."

The curfew will be imposed from Friday 10 pm till Monday 6 am. In the meanwhile, all the essential services will be in function. Although, still a lot of people may be in doubt regarding quite a few queries like E-passes, pre-booked marriage ceremonies, delivery services etc. Therefore, here we are with some FAQs about the weekend curfew guidelines for Delhi. Take a look

Q. Will the hotels and restaurants remain open?

A. The hotels and restaurants will remain shut for dine-in. Meanwhile, takeaways and deliveries will be allowed.

Q. Is travelling possible?

A. Only essential services will be allowed to operate in the national capital during the Weekend Curfew. E-passes will be given to those involved in permitted activities like health care, pharma, emergency services and more.

Q. Will the markets remain open?

A. As per the guidelines there can be only one weekly market allowed per day per zone.

Q. Are cinema halls operational?

A. Cinema Halls are allowed but with just 30 per cent capacity.

Q. What about marriage gatherings and funerals?

A. Curfew passes will be given to those whose marriages are scheduled and venues are fixed during the curfew timings. Meanwhile, only 50 people can attend a wedding while the number of people for funeral is 20.

Q. Are malls, gyms and other public places for activity open?

A. Public places like malls, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, spas and more will be shut during the weekend curfew.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal