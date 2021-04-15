Here we are with a few frequently asked questions about the rules regarding house helps, food delivery, online shopping, important goods and more. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 15-day long lockdown / Janata Curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra by the state government in order to control the surge COVID-19 cases. The curfew has been ordered to be imposed till 7 in the morning on May 1. As the state has been experiencing the maximum number of infections, everything has come to a halt in the last few weeks. Only essential services have been allowed in the city. Therefore, here we are with a few frequently asked questions about the rules regarding house helps, food delivery, online shopping, important goods and more. Take a look

Q. Is public transport allowed?

A. Public transport will only be available for healthcare providers and other emergency service providers like the people who are responsible for pharma, vaccines producers, doctors and more. Apart from them, the public transport services have been shut for common people.

Q. Are takeaways and home delivery of food available?

A. Although all the hotels and restaurants are closed due to safety purposes but take-aways and home deliveries of food will be allowed.

Q. What about vegetables and groceries?

A. People in Mumbai can buy vegetables and other essentials between 7 in the morning to 8 pm. However, as per the guidelines only people below the number of five are allowed to be present outside in the public place.

Q. Can house helps come to work?

A. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) house helps are allowed to come to your home. However, the detailed guidelines for the same are yet to be announced.

Q. Will the shooting for films and TV resume?

A. As per the state government's orders, the shooting of films, TV shows, ads and more have been put on a halt in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray's government has taken the spet to ensure that necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the frequent rise in COVID-19 cases. Also, by doing this, there will be lesser chances of people gathering in crowds.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal