Dehradun/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The family members of star Indian Women’s Hockey forward Vandana Katariya i allegedly faced casteist slurs at their home in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, after India lost to Argentina in Tokyo Olympics semi-final on Wednesday. Vandana Katariya, the first and only female Hockey player with a Hattrick in an Olympic match, will next play against Great Britain in a Bronze medal match on Friday in Rani Rampal-led team’s forward attacker.



An FIR was lodged at Sidcul police station and an accused, Vijaypal (25), was arrested from Roshnabad stadium Thursday morning while the police said that the raids were ongoing for other accused.



“We saw 3-4 youths bursting crackers and dancing outside our house. They said how can people of my caste play in the national team?,” Vandana Katariya’s brother Chandra Shekhar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.



“Our family is in a state of fear because the youths also threatened to kill us. We have filed a complaint narrating the entire incident,” Chandra Shekhar was further quoted as saying by the paper, adding that the youths live a few meters away from their house.

Vandana Katariya is a star: Netizens come out in Vandana Katariya's support

“Would be so poetic if Vandana Katariya scores the winning goal tomorrow,” a user wrote on Twitter. “Vandana Katariya is the only Indian hockey player to score a hat-trick in the women's tournament at the Olympic games, We really don't deserve these players putting their blood and sweat in to bringing fame for the country,” wrote another. “Vandana Katariya went all the way to Tokyo to represent India at the Olympics & she still faces casteist abuse by UC. Vandana Katariya is a star,” commented a third.

Vandana Katariya scripted history in Tokyo Olympics when she scored three of the four goals in the final pool A hockey game against South Africa last Saturday following which India secured a Quarter final berth in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma