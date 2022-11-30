6 Of Family Killed As Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Shop In UP, CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

AT LEAST six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out in their electronics-cum-furniture shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Tuesday. Three people suffered injuries in the incident, the police said. According to officials, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building where the family lived in.

Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit led to the fire, gutting not only the shop but also the owners' house on the first floor, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari, as quoted by PTI said three were children among the six who died in the incident. He said 18 fire brigade vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for almost two and half hours.

Responding to the unfortunate incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the victim's family, the government said, PTI reported.

"Since the area is congested, the rescuers had to put in the extra effort. We are still trying to ascertain that no one is trapped inside. The rescue operations are on," the SSP said.