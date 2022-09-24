Family Keeps Man’s Corpse At Home For Over A Year In Kanpur; Claims He Was In Coma

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Sat, 24 Sep 2022 03:38 PM IST
Minute Read
Representative image

IN A BIZZARE incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the body of an Income Tax department employee, who died last year was kept at home for almost 18 months.

As per the officials, his family assumed that he was in a coma and kept the body at home. The man's wife, who appears to be mentally unstable, sprinkled 'gangajal' on his highly decomposed body every morning, hoping that it would help him come out of the coma, the officials mentioned.

The Income Tax department employee, Vimlesh Dixit's death certificate issued by a private hospital stated that he died due to sudden cardiac respiratory syndrome on April 22, 2021, Kanpur police said in a statement.

"I was informed by Kanpur's Income Tax officials, who requested that the matter be investigated as the family pension files hadn't moved an inch," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Alok Ranjan said that Dixit died in April last year but his family was reluctant to perform his last rites because they believed he was in a coma.

When a team of health officials along with policemen and the magistrate reached Dixit's house in the Rawatpur area on Friday, his family members insisted that he was alive and in a coma, Ranjan said.

He further added that after much persuasion, the family members allowed the health team to take the body to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where medical tests declared him dead.

The CMO also informed that a three-member team has been constituted to look into the matter thoroughly and asked to submit its findings at the earliest.

Meanwhile, police also mentioned that the body was found in a highly decomposed state.

His wife appears to be mentally unstable, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Dixit's family had also told their neighbours that he was in a coma. Neighbours told police that the family members were often seen taking oxygen cylinders home.

(With inputs from agencies)

