New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days, after Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana was booked under sedition charges and hate speech for her remark on the UT's Administrator Praful Khoda, 15 BJP leaders and party workers, have resigned from their position as a sign of protest.

In a letter signed by 12 BJP leaders and workers addressed to BJP’s Lakshadweep unit head C Abdul Khader Haji, the leaders said, “The BJP in Lakshadweep is fully aware of how the present Administrator Patel's actions are anti-people, anti-democracy and causing extreme suffering among people."

"You also know that several BJP leaders of Lakshadweep have already spoken on the various wrongdoings of the administrator and the district collector," they added.

The letter has also been signed by BJP state secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha. Earlier, the BJP leaders had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue and submitted a complaint.

Supporting Aisha Sultana against the sedition charges filed by their own party’s head C Abdul Khader Haji, the BJP leaders further said that Sultana just shared her opinion in the media. “Based on your complaint to the police, there has been a case registered against Aisha Sultana who, during a discussion, talked about from not having any Covid cases to rampant cases with the arrival of the present Administrator in Lakshadweep and his unscientific, irresponsible decisions,” the leaders said.

The BJP leaders also told the party head that he has filed a false and unjustified complaint against “Chetlath sister” ruining her future. They have conveyed strong objections and submitted their primary membership from BJP.

Sultana had called Praful Patel a "bio-weapon" used by the Centre against Lakshadweep during a news debate on a regional channel. She blamed Patel’s decisions for the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

"Lakshadweep had zero cases of COVID-19. Now it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the Centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bioweapon," Sultana had said.

Patel has been accused by protestors earlier also for overlooking quarantine protocols to allow people to enter Lakshadweep. Following Sultana’s comment, C Abdul Khader Haji filed a complaint against the filmmaker accusing her of "anti-national" comments and "tarnishing the patriotic image of the central government."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan