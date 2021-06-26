Actress-Politician Mimi Chakraborty herself took the jab at the vaccination centre to encourage people to get vaccinated. Mimi, however, found the whole operation suspicious, after not receiving any confirmation message from CoWIN, following which she filed a police complaint and the fake vaccination centre got subsequently busted.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress’ Member of Parliament from Jadavpur Loksabha constituency has turned ‘seriously ill’, days after the actress-politician took a vaccine shot from what finally turned out to be a fake vaccination drive, reports in local Bangla media stated on Saturday.



The actor-politician took the ‘vaccine shot’ in Kolkata’s Kasba area on June 22 at an inoculation drive run by a man allegedly posing as an IAS officer. Mimi reportedly informed the Police at Muchipara police station after becoming suspicious of the vaccination drive, following which the Police busted the fake vaccination drive in the area.



The actress-politician later took to Instagram to inform the people that though vaccines were fake “but not harmful”. Mimi said that the vials used in the vaccination drive were sent to lab for testing.

Kolkata fake vaccination row: SIT formed, main accused arrested



Kolkata Police on Saturday informed the media, that the main accused behind the fake vaccination drive in Kasba area of Kolkata has been arrested. The accused, identified as Debanjan Dev, posed as an IAS officer to run the fake vaccination centre. Actress-Politician Mimi Chakraborty and over 100 others had taken the jab at Debanjan Dev’s inoculation drive. Police seized vials and fake ‘Covishield labels from the spot. The vials found to have ‘dust and some liquid’, Police said.



“We have formed an SIT with officers of the detective department to probe into the matter. The accused seems to have cheated many people stating that he is in-charge of several development projects," a Police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



For past two months, the accused had the vaccination camp ongoing in the name of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). However, none of the people who received jabs there received any confirmation message from CoWIN, Government of India’s centralised COVID-19 vaccination portal.



