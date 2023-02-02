'Fake Charges': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Slams ED Chargesheet On Liquor Case, Calls It 'Fictional'

HOURS after the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday that a part of the money generated from the alleged Delhi liquor scam was used for election campaigning in Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that the charges by the ED are fake and they don't file cases to end corruption. The Delhi CM has also accused the probe body of poaching MLAs and toppling the government.

"ED must have filed 5000 chargesheets in this Government's tenure. How many of them were punished? ED's cases are fake. They don't file cases to end corruption. ED is used to poach MLAs, make and break govt. So, the ED chargesheet is pure fiction," Kejriwal said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

ED must have filed 5000 chargesheets in this Government's tenure. How many of them were punished? ED's cases are fake. They don't file cases to end corruption. ED is used to poach MLAs, make and break govt. So, the ED chargesheet is pure fiction: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/qCoLxiSNpy — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue court took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case. It will hear the matter on February 23. The supplementary chargesheet filed by the probe body includes the names of Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinapalli, and Amit Arora. It is presently examining the bail petitions of Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, P. Sarath Reddy, Binoy Babu, and Sameer Mahendru, among others.

Vijay Nair is in charge of media and communication for the AAP and has no role in the Delhi Government. However, he has acted as a broker/ middleman on behalf of the leaders of the AAP, getting bribes from various stakeholders in the Delhi liquor business in exchange of favourable outcomes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet stated that the probe into the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) done so far has revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021–2022, was created by the top leaders of the AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds for themselves. It has also accused the AAP of using the funds for the Goa election.

The probe body has also alleged that the policy promoted cartel formations through the back door by awarding an exorbitant wholesale profit margin of 12 percent and a huge retail profit margin of 185 percent and incentivized other illegal activities on account of criminal conspiracy by the top leaders of AAP to extract kickbacks from the businesses.