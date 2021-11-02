New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Railways on Tuesday officially changed the name of Faizabad Junction Railway Station to Ayodhya Cantt with immediate effect.

Earlier last month, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to rename the Faizabad railway station. A tweet by the Chief Minister's Office had said Faizabad station will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that the name of Faizabad (FD) Railway Station in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway has been changed to Ayodhya Cantt (station code: AYC) with immediate effect, Northern Railway PRO Dipak Kumar said on Tuesday.

In the second tweet of CMO, they said the Centre to has granted its consent to the decision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given the green signal to issue a notification in this regard.

Opened in 1874, the Faizabad railway station falls under the Lucknow-Varanasi section.

Earlier in 2018, the UP government had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya."UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed in a tweet.

The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Similarly, in June 2018, the over century-old Mughalsarai railway station was renamed after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

In recent years, several groups in Uttar Pradesh have demanded the change in names of various other districts as well. These include Azamgarh to Aryamgarh, Aligarh to Harigarh, Agra to Agravan etc.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh