Fact-Checkers Mohd Zubair And Pratik Sinha Top Contenders To Win Nobel Peace Prize: Report

FACT-checking website Alt News co-founders Pratik Sinha and Mohammad Zubair are among the contenders to win the Nobel Peace Prize this year. As per the TIME report, the duo has symptomatically debunked the “rumours and fake news” circulated on social media and called out hate speech.

“Journalists Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair, co-founders of Indian fact-checking website AltNews, have relentlessly been battling misinformation in India, where the Hindu nationalist BJP party has been accused of frequently stoking discrimination against Muslims. Sinha and Zubair have methodologically debunked rumours and fake news circulating on social media and called out hate speech,” stated the TIME report.

Zubair was arrested in June this year over a tweet that he had posted four years ago in 2018. He has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments. "The said post of Mohd. Zubair containing pictures and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity," the Delhi Police said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Currently, he is on bail. While granting bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an allegedly objectionable tweet, Delhi Patiala House Court observed that "the voice of dissent is necessary for a healthy democracy. Therefore, merely for criticism of any political parties it is not justified to invoke section 153A and 295A of IPC". Later, Zubair walked out of Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

There are around 343 contenders for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, including 251 individuals and 92 organisations. On October 7 in Oslo, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 will be revealed.

A Reuters survey has found Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, broadcaster David Attenborough, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis, Tuvalu's foreign minister Simon Kofe, and Myanmar's National Unity government are among those nominated by Norwegian lawmakers for the coveted prize.