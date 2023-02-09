fact-checkers-of-vishvas-news-will-give-online-training-to-students-of-ranchi

Experts of Vishvas News will give online training on fact checking to the students of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, through a webinar on February 10. Vishvas News is the fact checking wing of Jagran New Media. Fact checkers from Vishvas News will be present in the webinar as experts. In this, students will be offered detailed information about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of related online tools. Training on fact checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign. For Ranchi, the event will be held on February 10 between 12-1:30 pm.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Apart from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, this event is also being organised for people in Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.