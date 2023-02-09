OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Fact Checkers Of Vishvas News Will Give Online Training To Students Of Ranchi

    Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign.

    By Akanksha Verma
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 02:31 PM (IST)
    fact-checkers-of-vishvas-news-will-give-online-training-to-students-of-ranchi

    Experts of Vishvas News will give online training on fact checking to the students of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, through a webinar on February 10. Vishvas News is the fact checking wing of Jagran New Media. Fact checkers from Vishvas News will be present in the webinar as experts. In this, students will be offered detailed information about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of related online tools. Training on fact checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign. For Ranchi, the event will be held on February 10 between 12-1:30 pm.

    Also Read
    'Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai' Slogans Echo In Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Counters With 'Lotus Will Bloom' Jibe | Watch

    Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Apart from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, this event is also being organised for people in Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

    Also Read
    Seven Labourers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Oil Tank In Andhra Pradesh; FIR Lodged

    The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.