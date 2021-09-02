Fact Check Story: When Vishvas News searched the benefits of consuming butter, it found that butter is a source of Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Calcium.

New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post on social media which claimed that butter improves eyesight as well as cures diseases related to the eyes. According to the investigation carried out by Vishvas News, the viral post is found to be misleading. As per the research, butter, if taken in moderation, can be a good addition to diet, but medical advice should always be taken.

When Vishvas News searched the benefits of consuming butter, it found that butter is a source of Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Calcium. And Vitamin A is considered to be good food for maintaining eye health, according to American Optometric Association (AOA). In fact, another research suggests, Vitamin A and Vitamin E have a role in preventing Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). But, this may not be possible in all cases.

However, limited evidence about curing eye diseases or improving vision through diet or through consuming butter was found.

Vishvas News spoke to Dr. Kartikey Sanghal, Senior eye surgeon, Apollo Spectra Group, and shared the viral post with him. He stated: “Butter contains beta carotene which is a precursor of vitamin A. The main benefit of beta carotene is it reduces the chances of (AMD) age-related macular degeneration. Also, it helps in the health of the cornea and retina. Vitamin E in butter protects from UV rays. Vitamin B 12 is good for the optic nerve because it protects the nerve Vitamin D helps in (AMD). But this solely cannot be treated by consuming butter. It requires proper treatment. Butter, if taken in moderation, can help but medical advice should always be taken.”

This fact check story of Vishvas News and its step by step debunking process can be read here.

To read other fact check stories by Vishvas News, click here.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma