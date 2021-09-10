Fact Check Story: To investigate this video, Vishvas News first put this video on Invid tool and extracted the keyframes of this video and then searched them on Google reverse image.

New Delhi | Pallavi Mishra: In a video viral on social media, a man can be seen brutally thrashing a girl. It is being claimed in the video that this incident is from DPS School Rajbagh in Valsad and the person seen beating the girl in the video is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a teacher of the school. Dainik Jagran's fact checking website Vishvas News found that this claim is false.

To investigate this video, Vishvas News first put this video on Invid tool and extracted the keyframes of this video and then searched them on Google reverse image. Vishvas News found a news on www.haribhoomi.com, in which Information about this incident was given. Screenshots of the viral video were also used in the news. According to the news filed on 10 February 2018, this incident is from Santoshi Nagar, Raipur where this pastor named Dinesh Sahu was arrested after this incident.

This news with the screenshot of the viral video was also found on divyamarathi website. According to this news also the incident is from 2018 Raipur.

For confirmation in this regard, Vishvas News spoke to Sri Ramadhar, a senior reporter working for Naiduniya in Dhamtari. He said, "this incident happened in village Chhipli in Dhamtari. This case came to the light in February 2018. It was clearly not a case of beating in a school, but of superstition."

Vishvas News in its investigation found that this claim is false. The name of the person present in the video is Dinesh Sahu who was a pastor. The superstitious parents of the girl had the illusion that the girl was possessed by ghosts, due to which they brought her to this priest.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma