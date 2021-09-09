Fact Check Story: To investigate this post, Vishvas News first did keyword search. They found a tweet from actress and Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi, in which she wrote "Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way."

New Delhi | Pallavi Mishra: A post is going viral on social media with the claim that the first contestant to be kicked out of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed is the granddaughter of lyricist and songwriter Javed Akhtar. Fact checking wing of Dainik Jagran, Vishvas News investigated and found the viral post to be fake.

To investigate this post, Vishvas News first did keyword search. They found a tweet from actress and Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi, in which she wrote "Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way."

Vishvas News also found a news article about this tweet of Shabana Azmi on jagran.com.

After this, Vishvas News searched for Urfi Javed through keyword search. According to theancestory dot com, she hails from Lucknow and is a TV actress.

Vishvas News contacted Urfi Javed in this regard. While talking to us on the phone, she said, “I am not Javed Akhtar's granddaughter. I have no relation with him."

Vishvas News scanned the profile of Facebook user Rana Jitesh Hindu, who shared the viral post. The user is a resident of Patna. The user has 718 followers.

Conclusion: Vishvas News investigated and found the viral post to be fake. Shabana Azmi has confirmed by tweeting that Urfi Javed has no relation with lyricist Javed Akhtar. While talking to Vishvas News, Urfi also confirmed that she is not related to Javed Akhtar in any way.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma