Fact Check Story: Vishvas News also found this picture on designswan.com. According to this news, this picture has been created by Australian photographic illustrator Josh Dykgraaf with the help of editing tools.

New Delhi | Pallavi Mishra: Often strange posts go viral on social media. On the same lines, a picture is going viral these days where two green parrot-like birds can be seen. It is being claimed with the post that these are real Malaysian frogmouth birds. Vishvas News, the fact checking wing of Jagran New Media, found that this claim is false.

To check this post, Vishvas News did a reverse image search of this image. They found this picture on mymodernmet.com. According to the information on the website, Australian photographic illustrator Josh Dikgraaf created this artwork by taking pictures of natural objects such as leaves and flowers and pasting them over regular birds with the help of editing tools.

Vishvas News also found this picture on designswan.com. According to this news, this picture has been created by Australian photographic illustrator Josh Dykgraaf with the help of editing tools. According to the news, an average piece usually takes about 30 to 60 hours to complete, and Photoshop has about 2000 to 3000 layers.

This picture was also found by Vishvas News on www.designboom.com with the same description.

Vishvas News contacted Josh Dykgraaf through mail regarding this. In response, they were told that this picture is not of real birds, but an art work made with the help of editing tools.

This picture was shared by a Facebook user named Animals TV with the wrong claim. The user has 122,693 followers.

Vishvas News in its investigation found that this claim is false. The birds seen in the picture have been created using digital editing tools.

Click here to read this full news on Vishvas News website.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma