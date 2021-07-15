When Vishvas News investigated by performing Google Reverse Image Search of the viral post, it found a picture from 2017 in which the then-President Donald Trump had signed on to exit the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran New Media's Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post on social media that shows a picture of former US President Donald Trump, in which Trump has an executive order in his hands, on which it is written Delta Variant is a fake news. Vishvas News investigated the viral post and found that the viral post with Trump's picture is altered with a fake text.

When Vishvas News investigated by performing Google Reverse Image Search of the viral post, it found a picture from 2017 in which the then-President Donald Trump had signed on to exit the Trans-Pacific Partnership. A picture from that incident was used to create many similar memes. An archived of this picture is available here.

Vishvas News further investigated the claim that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is fake news. It was found that viruses change over time. The variant found during the second wave of coronavirus in India has been named Delta variant by the World Health Organisation. This new variant of coronavirus has been described as very dangerous. This variant of the virus spreads more quickly and easily than the older virus. According to the WHO, the delta variant of the coronavirus is being seen in 98 countries of the world.

Vishvas News further investigated and found that Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical head of the WHO's Health Emergency Program, while discussing the delta version, said, "Where the delta variant is identified, it tends to spread more rapidly among people than the alpha variant".

It was further found that according to the CDC’s estimates, the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two weeks that ended July 3, 2021 with 51.7 per cent cases linked to the variant.

Vishvas News spoke to Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director and Laparoscopic Surgeon of Batra Hospital about the delta variant of coronavirus, and he said that the delta variant is very dangerous. He said that this version of the virus spreads rapidly and could affect around 10 per cent of children in the coming days.

When Vishvas News scanned the profile of the Facebook user named Gene Hiett who shared the viral post it found that the user is based out of Georgia.

Vishvas News investigated and found that the picture of former US President Donald Trump in social media has been tampered with and is quoted with a misleading statement that the delta variant of the coronavirus is fake. Donald Trump has not said anything like this. The delta variant of the coronavirus isn’t fake news, it actually exists.

This fact check story of Vishvas News and its step by step debunking process can be read here.

To read other fact check stories by Vishvas News, click here.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma