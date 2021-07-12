Social media post that shows a Coca-Cola Can with the text 'Try to be less white' written on it is altered. It isn’t the real Coke Can.

New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post on social media that shows a Coca-Cola Can with the text 'Try to be less white' written on it. Vishvas News investigated and found that the viral photo is altered. The Can shown in the photo isn’t the real Coke Can.

When Vishvas News checked the photo using the Google reverse image search tool, it did not find any authentic report. However, a similar photo was found with the same background but without the text ‘try to be less white.’ The original photo is a stock image captured in 2014, and archived by Shutterstock. It can be seen here.

Vishvas News also scanned the social media accounts of coca-cola company and also its website but did not find any such photo as shared in the viral image.

When Vishvas News reached out to The Coca-Cola Company over mail regarding the viral post, they responded, “The mock Coca-Cola can appearing in some social media feeds was not created, distributed or authorized by The Coca-Cola Company. It seems a digitally altered photo.”

The fake post had been shared on Facebook by a user named Jon Quinn. When Vishvas News scanned the profile of the user it was found that the user is based out of Washington.

The post shared on Facebook showing the photo of Coca Cola can with 'Try to be less white' text is altered, as per the Vishvas News investigation.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha