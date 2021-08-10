Vishvas News started its investigation by performing Google Reverse Image Search of the viral photo. They found an article titled: “Multiple hyperdontia: Report of an unusual case.”

New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post on social media that shows an x-ray of a skull with surplus teeth. The text alongside the image suggests this is what toddler x-ray scans look like. Vishvas News investigated and found the viral post to be misleading.

Vishvas News started its investigation by performing Google Reverse Image Search of the viral photo. They found an article titled: “Multiple hyperdontia: Report of an unusual case.” The article carried the same picture and the report is published by the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics in October 2011. This article presents an unusual case of multiple hyperodontia in a girl aged 11 years 8 months with 31 supernumerary teeth.

“Hyperdontia is a condition that causes too many teeth to grow in your mouth. These extra teeth are sometimes called supernumerary teeth. They can grow anywhere in the curved areas where teeth attach to your jaw. This area is known as the dental arches.” This is as per healthline.com.

Speaking to Vishvas News, Dr. Sagar J. Abichandani, MDS, Prosthodontics, Mumbai said: “This is a specific case as shown in the post. It can be possible in a mixed dentition stage when milky teeth and permanent teeth can be present at the same time in the jaws. But not necessarily in all the toddlers.”

