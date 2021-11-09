New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran New Media’s Fact-Checking website Vishvas News debunked an Instagram video claiming that cupping therapy can remove vaccine content from the body. As seen in the video, a man makes small cuts on the arms of an alleged vaccine recipient and a suction cup is used to remove the blood. When Vishvas News investigated the post and spoke to experts, they found the viral post to be fake.

Vishvas News searched and found various reports on Cupping therapy. As per the WebMD website, “Cupping therapy is an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction. People get it for many purposes, including to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage.”

Vishvas News also searched about the administration of COVID-19 vaccines and found that like most adult jabs, this slew of vaccines — including those developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech — are injected into the deltoid: the thick, fleshy muscle of your upper arm and muscle has an excellent blood supply to help disperse the vaccine.

Dr Izharul Hasan, Unani Preventive Medicine and Cupping specialist in conversation with Vishvas News stated that "the cupping process breaks open tiny blood vessels under the skin and is used in detoxification. It does not drain out any specific content from the blood in a controlled manner. Viral post claiming that cupping can remove vaccine content from the body is totally fake.”

No research was found supporting the claim that cupping can remove vaccine content from the body.

This fact check story of Vishvas News and its step by step debunking process can be read here: https://www.vishvasnews.com/english/health/fact-check-post-claiming-cupping-can-remove-covid-19-vaccine-content-from-the-body-is-fake/?itm_source=homepage&itm_medium=dktp_s1&itm_campaign=editorpick



To read other fact check stories by Vishvas News, click here https://www.vishvasnews.com/english/

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv