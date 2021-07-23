Fact Check Story: Vishvas News investigated by searching on artificial sweeteners. It found that artificial sweeteners, or sugar substitutes, are chemicals added to some foods and beverages to make them taste sweet.

New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s fact-checking portal Vishvas News fact checked a post claiming artificial sweeteners cause inflammation in the body causing cancer and hormonal disruptions. Vishvas News investigated and found the viral post to be fake. Excess to everything is bad, but if taken in moderation artificial sweeteners wouldn’t cause any harm, as per experts.

Vishvas News investigated by searching on artificial sweeteners. It found that artificial sweeteners, or sugar substitutes, are chemicals added to some foods and beverages to make them taste sweet. People often refer to them as “intense sweeteners” because they provide a taste similar to that of table sugar but up to several thousand times sweeter.

It further investigated and found that according to cancer.org, “Questions about artificial sweeteners and cancer arose when early studies showed that cyclamate in combination with saccharin caused bladder cancer in laboratory animals. However, results from subsequent carcinogenicity studies (studies that examine whether a substance can cause cancer) of these sweeteners have not provided clear evidence of an association with cancer in humans. Similarly, studies of other FDA-approved sweeteners have not demonstrated clear evidence of an association with cancer in humans.”

According to cancer.org, “Studies in laboratory rats during the early 1970s linked saccharin with the development of bladder cancer, especially in male rats. However, mechanistic studies (studies that examine how a substance works in the body) have shown that these results apply only to rats.”

Vishvas News contacted Dr. Manish Singhal, Senior Oncologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and he said: “The post claiming artificial sweeteners cause any Cancer is fake and isn’t backed by any scientific evidence. However, excess to everything is bad.”

Vishvas News investigated and found the viral post to be fake. Excess to everything is bad, but if taken in moderation artificial sweeteners wouldn’t cause any harm, as per experts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma