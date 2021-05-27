Jagran New Media's Vishvas News, which is an IFCN fact-checking organisation, has launched a nationwide campaign to reveal the truth behind fake videos and morphed pictures circulating online.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Since the arrival of social media, the circulation of fake news has significantly increased across the country, leading to mass confusion among people. From myths around COVID-19 vaccination to hoax about riots, there are numerous edited videos and pictures on social media that are making it difficult for people to get trustworthy information.

Therefore Jagran New Media's Vishvas News, which is an International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) fact-checking organisation, has launched a nationwide campaign to reveal the truth behind fake videos and morphed pictures circulating online. So here are some of the top fake news of Thursday:

Viral post on the result of panchayat elections in Gujarat:

A graffiti with a picture of famous news anchor Ravish Kumar has gone viral on social, claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost all the 33 seats of the panchayat elections in Gujarat. The post has claimed that media channels have been warned against showing this news. However, Vishvas News has found the viral post to be fake. The polling for the panchayat elections in Gujarat was conducted on February 28 and the results were declared on March 2 with the ruling BJP sweeping the polls. Click here to read the full news.

Viral post on lockdown violation in Karnataka:

A video has gone viral on social media showing police officials in Karnataka performing Aarti on those violating COVID-19 protocols. The viral video claimed that the instructions were given by the Karnataka High Court. However, Vishvas News has found the video to fake. As a part of its investigation, Vishvas News found the video to be from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa where the police officials had performed the Aarti of those violating COVID-19 norms. Click here to read the full news.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma