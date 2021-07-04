Fact Check: India on Sunday saw a single-day rise of 43,071 COVID-19 infections, which took the tally of cases to 3.05 crore, while active cases have declined to 4.85 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: There has been a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India, allowing states and union territories (UTs) to resume economic activities. However, health experts have warned against lifting restrictions completely amid fears over a possible third wave of the pandemic. Amid this, a video has gone viral on social media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might once again impose a complete lockdown in the country.

In the viral video, it has been claimed PM Modi might soon announce a pan-India lockdown amid concerns over the third wave of the pandemic. However, Jagran New Media's Vishvas News, which is an International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) fact-checking organisation, has found that the post is completely misleading and the Centre has made no such announcement over another lockdown in India.

During its investigation, Vishvas News found that the video, which was first shared on Facebook on June 30, was edited and used pictures of PM Modi and several news channels -- TV9 Bharatvarsh and News24. Vishvas News also found that several lines were added in the video separately to create a misconception about a lockdown.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that the several fake posts on lockdown have gone viral on social media earlier too. However, the Centre has clarified that the government has not announced imposing another lockdown in India. It must be noted that states and UTs, however, have the powers to impose district or city-wise lockdown if needed.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday saw a single-day rise of 43,071 COVID-19 infections, which took the tally of cases to 3.05 crore, while active cases have declined to 4.85 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. The death toll has climbed to 4.02 lakh with 955 more fatalities, while the case fatality rate has risen to 1.32 per cent from 1.31 per cent, the Health Ministry added.

WATCH: India reports 43,071 new COVID-19 infections, 955 fatalities

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma