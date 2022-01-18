New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has increased the security arrangements in and around Rajpath ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The Police have fortified areas where the Republic Day parade will be held with multi-layer security cover and installed facial recognition systems (FRS) along with over 300 CCTV cameras.

This comes after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market last week on January 14. A bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard defused the IED recovered from the Ghazipur market.

"The Delhi Police today recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi after an abandoned bag was spotted in the market. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

Further, Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, said that apart from the terror threat, the rise in cases of COVID-19 is also a major challenge for the force. He has briefed the police personnel about the necessary precautions that need to be followed and has tightened the security arrangements in New Delhi.

"We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon," he said.

He added that around 300 cameras with FRS-enabled facilities have been deployed in and around Rajpath. The systems have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.

"Due to COVID-19-related restrictions only 4,000 tickets will be available and a total of 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event," DCP Yadav informed.

This year the Republic Day parade may not have any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to the pandemic. India was planning to invite the heads of 5 Central Asian countries which included Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

