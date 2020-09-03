Amid hate speech row, Social media giant Facebook on Thursday assured the Congress party it will continue to remove hateful content by public figures in India on its platform in line with its policy.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid hate speech row, Social media giant Facebook on Thursday assured the Congress party it will continue to remove hateful content by public figures in India on its platform in line with its policy. Responding to a letter by Congress minister K C Venugopal accusing it of interfering in India’s electoral democracy’, the Company said it is non-partisan and strives to ensure that its platforms remains a space where people can express themselves freely.

"First and foremost, we want to take this opportunity to state that we are non-partisan and strive to ensure that out platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and and want to make clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in all forms," read the letter by Facebook’s Trust and Safety Director Neil Pott, as shared by ANI.

In his letter to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Venugopal had alleged a "quid-pro-quo" relation between the company and the Bharatiya Janata Party and had sought information about the steps the company is planning to take to investigate the matter.

In response to the letter, Facebook said that its community standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics, including religion, caste, ethnicity and national origin."

"In line with our hate speech policy, we have removed and will continue to remove hateful content by public figures in India on our platforms."

The platform said that the decision on these issues is taken by a diverse team representing a varied political spectrum and has designed system to ensure that it is enforcing policies globally without regard for anyone's political positions, party affiliation, or beliefs.

Facebook - which counts India among its largest markets with over 300 million users - has been in the eye of a storm after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report alleged that its content policies favoured the BJP in India.









