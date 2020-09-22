The petition will be heard on Wednesday by a three-judge bench consisting of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Krishna Murari, via video conferencing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ajith Mohan, Facebook India Vice President on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court over the notice sent by the Delhi Assembly asking him to appear for a hearing over the social media giant's alleged involvement in the Delhi riots in February this year.

This was the third time Ajith Mohan had not appeared for the hearing. In his plea to the top court, Ajith Mohan has stated that the Delhi Assembly could not compel him to appear before it as the matter is already being heard by a parliamentary panel.

The Delhi Assembly’s peace and harmony committee has sent a fresh notice asking Mohan to present himself over allegations of "deliberate inaction on the part of (the) social media platform to apply hate speech rules".

In a written response Facebook India said they had already appeared before a parliamentary panel on this issue and, therefore, the Delhi Assembly should withdraw its summons.

Ajith Mohan, in his petition, also pointed out that Delhi Police, which last week filed a contentious 17,000-page charge sheet in connection with the violence, reported to the centre and not Delhi's ruling AAP.

The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee, headed by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha summoned Facebook India vice president Ajith Mohan over complaints of "deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content" in the country

He was also summoned to appear before the panel "as a witness for testifying under oath and for his assistance by providing the relevant information and explanations in order to smoothly expedite the veracity of allegations levelled against Facebook in the complaints and depositions made before the committee".

Instead of appearing before the panel, the social media giant wrote to the Delhi Assembly objecting to the notice and requested to withdraw it as the issue was already being heard by a parliamentary panel.

This was after reports by US publications cited interviews with unnamed insiders alleging that hate speech rules were not applied in the case of inflammatory posts by BJP leaders and right-wing activists.

Posted By: Talib Khan