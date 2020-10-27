Facebook executive Ankhi Das, who was under scrutiny over her alleged bias in dealing with hate content on social media platform, has resigned from her position in the company.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Facebook executive Ankhi Das, who was under scrutiny over her alleged bias in dealing with hate content on social media platform, has resigned from her position in the company.

"Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years," Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement.

Das, who served as the Public Policy Director for Facebook India, South and Central Asia, said she was leaving the company to pursue her interest in public service. Her resignation comes weeks after she faced questioned- both internally from employees and from the government -over how the political content is regulated in its biggest market India. Notably, the social media giant has a huge user base in the country with more than 300 million users.

According to reports, Das was summoned by a Joint Committee of Parliament last week where she faced questions on political content on the social media platform as well as Facebook's stand on data protection bill. During the two-hour questioning, she faced some tough and searching questions by the panel members from across the political spectrum.

During the meeting, the lawmakers also sought to know the revenue Facebook generates from India and what percentage of the revenue is spent on safeguards for data protection.The panel also asked how much tax the social media giant pays in India

A Wall Street Journal report dated August 14 said that the top leadership at Facebook's India office refused to apply the company's own rules to politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite clear violations of Facebook's policies against incitement to violence, hate speech and misinformation.

Das reportedly "told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr. Modi's party would damage the company's business prospects in the country."

