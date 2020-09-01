New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid allegations of Facebook turning a blind eye towards hate speech made by BJP members hate speech, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg alleging political bias of the social media giant's Indian team against the ruling dispensation.

"It is problematic when Facebook employees are on record abusing the Prime Minister and senior Cabinet Ministers of India while still working in Facebook India and managing Important positions," he writes.

He also said that attempts are being made to portray a different reality through selective leaks and alleged that the social media platform offers no recourse to users who support the right-of-centre ideology.

"In the run-up to 2019 General Elections in India, there was a concerted effort by Facebook India management to not just delete pages or substantially reduce their reach but also offer no recourse or right of appeal to affected people who are supportive of the right-of-centre ideology. I am also aware that dozens of emails written to Facebook management received no response," he writes.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/SPvDal0OaE — Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbha) September 1, 2020

He also alleged that that the Facebook India team, right from the managing director to other senior officials, "is dominated by people who belong to a particular political belief" and added that "people from this political predisposition have been overwhelmingly defeated in successive free and fair elections."

Centre's letter to the Facebook CEO come three days after the Congress wrote to Zuckerberg seeking details on steps being taken to investigate allegations that the social media giant does not apply hate speech rules to posts by BJP members.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha