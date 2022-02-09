New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Facebook and Instagram handles of the Indian Army's Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps, which were blocked since January 28, were activated again on Wednesday morning, reported news agency ANI quoting Army officials.

On Tuesday evening, the Indian Army had informed that the handles of 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, have been blocked for more than a week due to unknown reasons.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told news agency PTI that the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook. However, the official said no immediate response was provided from their side.

The two platforms are owned by Facebook's parent company Meta.

"A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," read the messages on Facebook and Instagram while the handles were deactivated.

The Facebook handle of the Chinar Corps - @ChinarCorpsIA - has more than 24,000 followers and is tagged as a "government organisation". The Instagram handle, on the other hand, is named ChinarCorpsIA and has over 43,300 followers.

The Indian Army operates the two handles to counter fake news in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources, quoted by The Indian Express, said that the blocking of Facebook and Instagram handles appears to be a "coordinated campaign", hinting at the role of Pakistan.

Calling it a part of "information warfare", the sources told the English daily that social media accounts of the Army have also been blocked earlier, adding that the Facebook and Instagram handles of Chinar Corps did not share any "objectionable" content from their accounts.

