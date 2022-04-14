New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all the private schools in the national capital amid the rising covid-19 scare. The advisory was issued after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said earlier today had raised concern over rising cases of coronavirus.

"Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia had said.

The advisory issued by the government said that if any COVID case noticed/reported to school authority the same must be intimated to Directorate& concerned wing of the school as a whole must be closed down for the time being.

“It has come to the knowledge of the department through print media and other sources that Covid infection is again spreading in NCR and the positivity rate has increased in the past few days,” the DoE advisory said.

According to the directorate, the following measures are as follows:

1. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools.

2. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.

3. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers.

4. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.

Also, in Delhi, a school teacher and student at a private school tested positive for Covid-19 and around 22 students from four schools in Noida have tested positive for Covid infection in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported a surge in covid cases after 352 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 18,67,206, according to the health department's bulletin.

Posted By: Ashita Singh