Eyeing To Curb Road Accidents, Goa Bars To Provide Cabs To Drunk Customers

IN ORDER to reduce drunk driving accidents in the coastal state, Goa will implement a new rule, according to which bar and restaurant owners will have to organise cabs for their inebriated customers to drop them off at their homes and hotels. The state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Monday during the "Road Safety Week” said this is the new norm now.

Godinho had also announced this initiative last year also, but it never came into force. However, police have recently increased their nighttime checks and penalised people who drive while intoxicated. The minister said that if customers are intoxicated, bar owners should arrange for a cab to pick them up instead of letting them drive home on their own.

"They can take their vehicles the next day," he said. "I am telling officers to liaison with bars and restaurants with heavy footfall, where people go. If somebody is drunk, it is the responsibility of the bar owner to send them home by hiring a cab. Don't send them to drive their own car. This is a new norm in Goa for the safety of people. We will implement it very strictly," he said.

He said that everyone must abide by the law just like in foreign countries. “When Goans and tourists travel abroad, don’t they adhere to the law? You can walk into the secretariat with the minister and phone that I am being caught and not issue challan. It is bad," Godinho said. He said now onwards those who break the rules will be fined.

“I am really concerned with drunk cases. The cases of accidents are alarming. Around 20 per cent of cases coming to Goa Medical College are accidents. You may be so innocent on the road by driving so slow, but one fine day a drunk person can come and hit you. This should not happen. Therefore, I am telling Regional Transport Officers (RTO) that you have to be ruthless as far as drunk and drive cases are concerned," he said.