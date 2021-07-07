The police said they suspect attempted robbery to be the motive behind the killing and have apprehended a 24-year-old washerman of the area, identified as Raju, in connection with the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident highlighting a major security lapse, former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife, Kitty Kumaramangalam, was allegedly murdered by three suspects at her residence in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, which is one of the poshest localities in the national capital.

The gruesome incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 9 pm. The police said they suspect attempted robbery to be the motive behind the killing and have apprehended a 24-year-old washerman of the area, identified as Raju, in connection with the case.

Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the washerman had come to the house around 9 pm on Tuesday night, and when the house help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her, police said.

Two other people entered the house in the meantime and smothered the victim with a pillow, the police said, adding that the maid later managed to untied herself and raised an alarm. The police stated that it was a friendly entry to the house as the washerman was working for the family for the past five years.

"Incident happened around 9.00 pm when her domestic help opened the door for the family's regular washerman (dhobi). When the help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to one room and restrained her. In the meantime, two other boys entered and overpowered Kitty Kumaramangalam. They smothered her using a pillow," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP), Southwest Delhi.

There were opened briefcases at the scene of the crime which suggests that the motive was attempted robbery, the police said adding that the hunt for the remaining two suspects is underway.

"We received the call at around 11.00 pm. After which teams were formed. Some briefcases were found open at the scene of the crime. Police have picked up washerman Raju (24) from his residence in Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar. He has disclosed two other names," the DCP said.

Kitty Kumaramangalam's husband P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam was a member of Parliament from Salem constituency from 1984 to 1996 and Tiruchirapalli constituency from 1998 to 2000. He has served as Minister of State for Law, Justice and Company Affairs in the PV Narasimha Rao Cabinet from July 1991 to December 1993 and as the Union Minister for Power in the AB Vajpayee Government from 1998 to 2000. He died on August 23, 2000.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan