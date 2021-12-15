New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, who was under treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru, passed away at the hospital on Wednesday noon.

Captain Varun Singh was the only person who survived the ill-fated Indian Air Force chopper crash on December 8 which took the life of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other Army personnel.

Expressing 'extreme anguish' over Group Captain Varun Singh's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to express his grief. "Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief," he wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolence over the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh.



"Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath..," he tweets. pic.twitter.com/aQLbGm8sx7 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and several others also tweeted condolences.

"...Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour & indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family," President Ram Nath Kovind wrote.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor..," Amit Shah said.

The Indian Air Force tweeted to confirm the death of Group Captain Varun Singh.

"The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Air Force said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma