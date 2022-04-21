Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, visited the Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, in Ahmedabad on Thursday after landing in the country. Calling Mahatma Gandhi an "extraordinary man", Johnson also tried his hand at the charkha before leaving.

After arriving at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday morning, Johnson reached Sabarmati Ashram where he was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai, said the Ashram's spokesperson Virat Kothari.

Gandhi had lived at the ashram from 1917 to 1930.

On behalf of the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, Sarabhai gifted two books and a replica of charkha or spinning wheel to Johnson, who spent nearly 30 minutes on the premises.

After paying floral tributes to Gandhi, Johnson also visited 'Hriday Kunj' where the Mahatma lived, and 'Mira Kutir' where Gandhi's English-born disciple Mirabehn or Madeleine Slade used to live, said Kothari.

"One of the books gifted to Johnson was "Guide to London", an unpublished book that consists of Gandhi's suggestions on how to live in London. It is the first-ever book written by Gandhi and was never got published. We gleaned the content from the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi and compiled a book," Kothari said.

The other book was "The Spirit's Pilgrimage", an autobiography of Mirabehn.

Writing a message in the visitor's book at the Ashram, Johnson said, "It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better."

Johnson is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday. The British PM will focus on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties.

Johnson will announce a slew of commercial agreements and hold bilateral discussions with a focus on the UK and India's trade, investment and technology partnership.

The British High Commission, in a statement, said Johnson will use his visit to India to boost "our collaboration with one of the world's fastest-growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home".

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta