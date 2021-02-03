Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined a host of Bollywood celebrities in rallying behind the Central government after global celebrities extended support to the farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin said that the sovereignty of India cannot be compromised and that the "external forces" can act as spectators but not participants. He said the countrymen should "decide for India" and called on people to stand united.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," he Tweeted.

Tendulkar's comments came hours after the External Affairs Ministry reacted sharply to foreign celebrities -- including pop singer Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg -- tweeting about the ongoing farmers' protest. The Ministry said that the protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the efforts of the Centre and the agitators to resolve the impasse.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read.

Several Bollywood celebrities rallied behind the government after the Ministry's statement. Sharing the statement on Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda". Among others who voiced support are: Suneil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar.

