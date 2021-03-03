The top court said that the petitioner failed to provide evidence to support his allegations that Farooq Abdullah sought China and Pakistan's help against India on the matter of abrogation of Article 370.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while dismissing a plea against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, observed that the expression of views that are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious'.

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, refused to entertain the plea and said that the petitioner failed to provide evidence to support his allegations that Farooq Abdullah sought China and Pakistan's help against India on the matter of abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state, in which the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped in August 2019.

"Expression of views which are dissent and different from government opinion cannot be termed as seditious," the Supreme Court said penalising the petitioner of Rs 50,000.

The top court observation came on a plea filed by Rajat Sharma and others through advocate Shiv Sagar Tiwari. The petitioner, in his plea, said that Farooq Abdullah sought the help of China and Pakistan against India on Article 370.

"The act of Abdullah is very serious against the interest of the nation therefore he deserves to be removed from the Parliament", said the plea. The plea contended that Abdullah's statement is anti-national and seditious and the government should be directed to take appropriate action declaring him as an undeserving candidate to be a member of Parliament.

"For that, if the action of Farooq Abdullah is allowed and he is allowed to continue as a member of Parliament, it would amount to approval of all anti-national activities by anyone in India", added the plea.

The National Conference (NC) had rubbished reports that its patron Farooq Abdullah, during a television interview, said that Article 370 of the Constitution will be restored in the Kashmir Valley with China's help.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan