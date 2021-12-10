Beijing (China) | Jagran News Desk: Stooping to an all-time low, China has tried to politicise the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, saying his death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu has exposed the "lack of discipline and combat preparedness" of the Indian Armed Forces.

In a report that was published on Thursday, China's mouthpiece Global Times has called General Rawat's death a "heavy blow" to India's military modernisation that could now "linger for a long time".

Quoting experts, the Global Times said that the helicopter crash could have been "avoided" had the pilots flown "more carefully or skillfully". It also claimed that the ground maintenance crew could have taken better care of the Mi-17 chopper in which General Rawat was flying.

"India is known to have a loose and undisciplined military culture, and Indian troops often do not follow standard operating procedures and regulations," the Global Times reported.

"Causes of many previous accidents, including a fire on India's aircraft carrier in 2019 and an explosion on an Indian submarine in 2013, could all be traced to human error," it added.

Speaking about the standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Global Times said that New Delhi's stance against Beijing is unlikely to change despite General Rawat's death.

However, it said that India with General Rawat's demise needs to understand that "the undisciplined military could further get out of the hands of the government, making the border situation more unmanageable".

General Rawat passed away on Wednesday after the Mi-17 helicopter in which he was travelling along with his wife and other military officials crashed in Tamil Nadu. General Rawat was appointed as India's first CDS in 2020.

He played a crucial role in the military standoff with China, coordinating closely with Army Chief General MM Naravane. Last month, he had slammed China for the Ladakh standoff and called Beijing India's "biggest security threat".

"We are well prepared for any misadventure... Should they carry out a Galwan-like incident again, they will get it (back) in the same coin as they got last time," he had said at an event organised by a leading English daily.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma