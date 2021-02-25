In a statement, the Mumbai Police said that the 'suspicious' SUV, a Scorpio, was found near the famous Antilia on Peddar road.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Thursday recovered 20 gelatin sticks, explosive material, from a "suspicious" SUV parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police said that the 'suspicious' SUV, a Scorpio, was found near the famous Antilia on Peddar road, adding that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was alerted but only gelatin sticks were found not an assembled explosive device.

"A suspicious vehicle found on Carmichael Rd today under limits of Gamdevi PS. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team and other police teams reached spot, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It's not an assembled explosive device. Probe on," the Mumbai Police said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the a probe has been launched by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and "the truth will soon come out".

The state government also said that adequate security will be provided to the Ambani family, adding that officials have been instructed to probe the matter thoroughly and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

The incident comes nearly a month after a "low-intensity" blast occured near the Israel Embassy in Delhi, causing panic among the security agencies.

The blast, which took place near Vijay Chowk where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony, damaged several vehicles parked near the Embassy but no one was injured.

Later the Delhi Police recovered CCTV footage and found that two people, who were dropped off by a taxi, walking towards the spot near the Israeli Embassy where the blast took place. It also recovered an envelope that was addressed to officials of the Israeli Embassy.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off 5.05 pm. No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," the Delhi Police said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma