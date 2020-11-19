Five people were killed in an explosion at a plastic factory in the Sujapur area of West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Five people were killed in an explosion at a plastic factory in the Sujapur area of West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

Quoting locals, Hindustan times reported that the explosion took place at around 11 pm when nearly 20 people were inside the recycling factory. The preliminary investigation has revealed the explosion took place because of fault in the machines, informed Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria.

Four people injured in the incident have been shifted to state-run medical college and hospital. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured has been announced, Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has informed.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja