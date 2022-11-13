Explosion On Railway Track Near Udaipur, Train Services Suspended

An explosion took place on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track on Sunday.



Speaking to ANI, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "There was an explosion on a track about 35 km away from Udaipur. Teams of ATS, NIA and RPF are on site. The investigation is underway. The accused will be severely punished. The team to restore the bridge is already on the site."

"As soon as the preliminary investigation is done, within 3-4 hours, the tracks will be restored and trains will start running again. We have deployed the best possible teams to investigate this," he added.