'Exploring Ways And Means To Bring Back Kohinoor To India From UK': Centre

AFTER the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the buzz around bringing back one of the world’s largest diamonds has surfaced, responding to this, India on Friday indicated that the country will find out ways to bring back the Kohinoor.

Asked about the demand, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi referred to the government's response on the issue in Parliament a few years ago. "My understanding is that the government of India responded to it in Parliament a few years ago. We have said that we have been raising this matter from time to time with the UK government and we will continue to explore ways and means for obtaining a satisfactory resolution of the matter," he, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

The diamond was found in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur in the 14th century in India during the reign of the Kaaktiya Dynasty. After being passed on to the many rulers of the Mughal Empire, Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh possessed it in Lahore, post which he came to Punjab. The 108-carat Kohinoor gem was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 following the annexation of Punjab during Maharaja Ranjit Singh's son Dileep Singh's rule.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II who died at 96 last month, there were speculative reports in the British media about the possibility of Camilla wearing the Kohinoor diamond when she is crowned Queen Consort at a ceremony on May 6 next year. In February this year, the Queen announced that Camilla Parker Bowles would become the Queen Consort when Charles takes over the reins of monarchy in England.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several Twitter users in India demanded the return of the Kohinoor to India. The Centre has made demands for Kohinoor’s returns on multiple occasions. However, the British government have rejected it many times.