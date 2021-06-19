"Colour codes are used in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected" as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the monsoon wreaking havoc in different parts of the country, you might have come across reports of weather stations issuing colour-coded alerts - yellow, orange, or red in your city or your area. What do they mean and how are they decided are some of the questions we are going to answer for you today.

Why are colours used for weather?

"Colour codes are used in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected" as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The main purpose is to forewarn disaster management authority and people to keep themselves ready for "necessary action related to disaster risk reduction".

The four colours send the following messages:

• Green- No Action needed

• Yellow- Watch and stay updated

• Orange- Be prepared

• Red- Take action

While this is the general interpretation of these colours, for more specific weather events such as rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, etc these colours point out more warning.

How is the colour decided?

According to IMD, a special matrix is followed to decide the colour of weather situations. It is based on the "probability of occurrence of the event as well as its impact assessment". The decision of the colour also depends on the meteorological factors, hydrological factors, geophysical factors that indicate the risk.

Detailed colour codes for weather situations

Heavy Rainfall/ snowfall

• Green colour signifies no heavy rainfall

• Yellow colour signifies heavy rainfall

• Orange colour signifies very heavy rainfall

• Red colour signifies exceptionally heavy rainfall

Thunderstorm/ squall/ hailstorm

• Green colour signifies no thunderstorm

• Yellow colour signifies light thunderstorm

• Orange colour signifies moderate thunderstorm

• Red colour signifies severe, very severe, or hailstorm

Dust storm

• Green colour signifies no dust storm to light dust storm

• Orange colour signifies moderate dust storm

• Red colour signifies severe to very severe dust storm

Posted By: Sugandha Jha