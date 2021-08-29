Afghanistan Conflict: Taliban on August 15 had captured the capital city of Kabul, returning to power in Afghanistan after two decades. Defence experts fear that the rise of Taliban will create instability in the region, allowing Al-Qaeda and IS to re-establish themselves.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday agreed that the changing equation in Afghanistan following the country's takeover by Taliban has forced India to change its strategy for southeast Asia.

"The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us... These situations have forced our country to rethink its strategy. We are changing our strategy and the formation of QUAD underlines this strategy," Rajnath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Taliban on August 15 had captured the capital city of Kabul, returning to power in Afghanistan after two decades. Defence experts and regional observes fear that the rise of Taliban will create instability in the region, allowing Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) to re-establish themselves.

This might also lead to a civil war in Afghanistan as more and more terror organisations would emerge there and would try to take control of the power. Experts believe that no one could really predict what might happen in Afghanistan after August 31 which is not good news for India that has invested heavily there.

"India gave nearly 3 billion dollars of worth of project which Pakistan had been asking Taliban to destroy as soon as they started taking over but Taliban proved to be very wise and they refused to do that because they said these assets are the assets of Afghanistan people and they will not destroy it and they have Indian over there to carry on their works but seeing the situation over there India has withdrawn its people from there," said Captain Anil Gaur while speaking to news agency ANI.

Several experts also feel that IS may join hands with the Haqqani network, the jihadi group based in Pakistan, which might create further instability in Afghanistan. They also feel that the Haqqani network might be used by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to "destabilise the regional security balance".

"'ISIS-K' generally draws from dissatisfied Talibs and Pakistani sectarian groups. The ISI has worked VERY hard to cultivate the so-called ISIS-K. It never had tied to al Baghdadi," said Christine Fair, a US-based scholar of South Asian political and military Affairs, on Twitter.

"Because al Baghdadi called all other emirates legitimate, the Talib-AQ axis was/is opposed to ISIS. But ISIS and ISIS-K are really like the difference between Kentucky Fried Chicken and Karachi Fried Chicken," she wrote in another tweet.

The situation currently looks grim. However, India has beefed up security, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, after intel suggested that top Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders met the Taliban leadership earlier in August, said sources, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma