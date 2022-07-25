Explained | Why Last 10 Presidents Of India Took Oath Of Office On July 25

Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. With this, Murmu became the second woman to hold the top constitutional post and also became the first tribal president of India and the youngest one to be elected as the first citizen of the country. The oath-taking ceremony took place today, July 25th, the day when the last ten presidents of the country took the oath of office. Though there's no significant theory behind the day, however, July 25 has been marked as the date for the oath-taking ceremony of India's presidents ever since 1977.

WHAT IS THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS DATE?

The date doesn't have any specific value except for the fact that the sixth President of the nation Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and all subsequent Presidents have completed their tenure which is five years on July 24th resulting in the oath ceremony of the succeeding President taking place on July 25th. Hence, Murmu becomes the 10th President to be sworn in as the President on July 25. However, Rajendra Prasad, and successors Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed are not included in the list.

Meanwhile, India's first President, Rajendra Prasad took oath on July 26, 1950, the day India became a republic. The first President again won the elections in 1952 and was in office till May 1962. The second President, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on May 13, 1962, and was holding the position till May 13, 1967.

Two presidents, namely, Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed could not complete their tenures as they died in harness. The sixth president, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, took oath on July 25, 1977, and since then all the presidents have taken oath on July 25.

Meanwhile, on Monday, while addressing the nation after being sworn in said that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

She further said that is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India. Murmu assured all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount to her.