Explained: Why Is BJP Rejoiced With Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation From Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, which is looking to expand its base in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the assembly elections that are expected to be held in the union territory (UT) soon. In its official statement on Friday, the party said his resignation reflects "a vote of no-confidence" in the leadership of the Congress.

"Congress continues to put Parivar above performance and sycophancy above merit and engages in 'Beta Bachao' rather than 'party bachao'," the BJP said. "It also exposes the lack of internal democracy, accountability and elections within the Congress and also, how the first family of the Congress believes in remote controlling rather than allowing transparency and accountability."

Many other party leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, also seemed to be rejoiced with Azad's resignation. Although Azad has said he will flout his own party, the recent statements by many BJP leaders suggest that he may join hands with the saffron party.

WHY IS EXACTLY THE BJP SO HAPPY WITH GHULAM NABI AZAD's RESIGNATION FROM CONGRESS?

Azad's resignation from Congress and his launch of a new political outfit has given hope to the BJP in the UT. The saffron party on Friday also held a key meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening to decide its strategy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Many in the BJP feel that the Congress was eating its vote bank in the Jammu region, but Azad's exist will not just weaken the grand old party. It should be noted that Azad, who hails from Doda district and Bhaderwah, had a strong base in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.

The BJP also feels that Azad can help it tackle the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Farooq Abdullah's National Conference (NC). Quoting a senior BJP leader, News18 reported that Azad will help the saffron party counter the regional parties as enjoy an image of "soft nationalist".

"With Congress weakening, BJP will be benefitted wherever it finds space. The contest will be between Azad’s new party and NCP and PDP and all will be targeting their specific vote base. We would have a chance to woo the Congress voters, who will never vote for PDP or other regional party," the report quoted the BJP leader as saying.

"There is another factor in Jammu and Kashmir as we have observed with Abdullahs, the party considered closer to Centre or the PM gets the advantage in certain areas."

WHY DID GHULAM NABI AZAD RESIGNED FROM CONGRESS?

In his five-page resignation to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Azad openly attacked Rahul Gandhi, describing him as "immature" and "childish" and accusing the leadership of "foisting a non-serious individual" at the helm of the party.

Azad, 73, also alleged that Rahul was running the party through a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants". He also attacked Sonia for applying the "remote control model that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government" to the party.

"One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said. "The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India."