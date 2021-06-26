World Health Organization (WHO) has said that even fully vaccinated people should continue wearing masks, practice physical distancing, and follow other COVID-related safety measures to avoid contracting Delta COVID variant spread across the globe.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the spread of the Delta COVID variant across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that even fully vaccinated people should continue wearing masks, practice physical distancing, and follow other COVID-related safety measures to avoid contracting the highly contagious variant.

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... the physical distance, avoid crowding," Mariangela Simao WHO's assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products said as quoted by CNBC.

"This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing," she added.

In such a situation it is extremely important to know what Delta variant of Coronavirus is, why it is termed as dangerous, and whether vaccines can give protection against this variant or not. Here’s everything you need to know about the COVID-19 Delta variant.

What is COVID-19 Delta variant?

The COVID-19 Delta variant is a strain of the Coronavirus infection which was first reported in India. It has been identified as the most transmissible variant of the virus so far by the WHO. The international public health organization also termed it as a “variant of concern “. The Delta variant of the Coronavirus has spread in at least 85 countries making it a great threat.



Why is it dangerous?

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is dangerous because it is highly contagious. This means that the Delta variant spreads faster than the other variants of Coronavirus. Several cases of the Delta Plus variant- a sub-lineage of this virus, have been found in India across different states including Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry has said that this variant is reported to have immune evasion property which allows it to grow and transmit faster.

Can vaccines protect against Delta variant?

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava has said that Covishield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS-CoV-2- Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. However, the antibody response is of both Covaxin and Covishield are slightly reduced to three-fold reduction and two-fold reduction respectively. Meanwhile, for Delta Plus the same cannot be said same of now.

(Disclaimer: the above-given information is based on inputs from agencies and research. Jagran English does vouch for its credibility)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha