New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning on Monday. As per the ED officials, Jain was evasive in his responses during interrogation.

Jain, 57, is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He was also made the in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, slated to begin later this year. The AAP is looking to make inroads into the state after its stupendous victory in Punjab earlier this year.

Why ED arrested Satyendar Jain?

The ED has arrested Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged hawala dealings. According to the federal agency, assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

In a statement issued last month, the ED had said that it issued a provisional order under the PMLA to "attach immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain."

The probe found that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route."

"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED said, adding, "the persons named in the attachment order are associates and family members of Satyendar Jain".

The money laundering case against the Delhi minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI in December 2018 stating that the alleged DA was to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore, about 217 per cent more than his known sources of income, during 2015-17. The Income Tax Department had also probed these transactions and issued an order attaching "benami assets" allegedly linked to Jain.

AAP says the whole episode is 'politically motivated':

Hours after the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case on Monday, his Aam Admi Party termed the whole episode "politically motivated" with an eye on the coming Himachal Pradesh elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the case is "completely fake and politically motivated".

"I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean," the chief minister told reporters during an inspection of a road development programme of his government.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh told the media that Jain was made the in charge of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is going to lose the Assembly election in the hill state, and that is why he has been arrested.

"Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before the ED seven times. The CBI had given a clean chit to him," he said, adding that the BJP hatched this conspiracy because of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls."

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan